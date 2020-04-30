Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unreal and unbelievable: Kohli on death of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:31 IST
Unreal and unbelievable: Kohli on death of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said the death of top actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in quick succession is "hard to accept" and described the tragic turn of events as "unreal and unbelievable". A day after 54-year-old Irrfan breathed his last, Kapoor, 67, too died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning.

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today," Kohli wrote on his twitter handle. Kapoor, who had a glorious career in Hindi cinema spanning over four decades, was admitted at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had been battling leukemia for the last two years.

The actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. Irrfan, too, was battling rare cancer and had been away from the public eye since his diagnosis in 2018.

Tributes poured in for both the actors from the sporting fraternity with many top athletes offering condolences to the bereaved families.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police allows Rishi Kapoor's daughter to travel to Mumbai amid lockdown

The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, officials said. Along with Ridhima,...

Australian Capital Territory free of COVID-19

The Australian Capital Territory has become the first of the countrys eight states and mainland territories to declare itself free of all known cases of the coronavirus. Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said the territory surrounding the...

COVID-19: Trump says 'much better days' ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans

As many as 35 of the 50 American states affected by the coronavirus pandemic have unveiled formal reopening plans, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has been hit hard by the ...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020