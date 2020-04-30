Left Menu
Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:20 IST
Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros ($3.26 million) to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday. The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

According to one report, Borussia Dortmund's Witsel recently acquired a 45-percent stake in Standard's stadium, which is due to undergo extensive renovation works. Standard was refused a professional license by the Belgian football federation earlier this month. Without it, the 10-time national champions could be relegated to the amateur divisions.

They have appealed to the Belgian sports court, and are expected to obtain the license thanks to the help of Fellaini and other investors, according to the Belga agency. The court is expected to make a decision on May 5.

