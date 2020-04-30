ECB postpones The Hundred due to coronavirus pandemic

Left Menu
The inaugural edition of The Hundred has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:30 IST
ECB logo . Image Credit: ANI

The inaugural edition of The Hundred has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. "The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) today confirms that the launch of The Hundred will now take place in summer 2021. The news follows a meeting dedicated to the subject, where the Board concluded it was not possible for the competition to be staged this year," ECB said in a statement.

ECB said there are operational challenges caused by social distancing along with ongoing global travel restrictions which will make the competition's ambition to feature world-class players and coaches "unattainable" in 2020. Also, the board feels playing The Hundred behind closed doors "directly contradicts" the competition's goal to attract a broader audience through a unique event experience.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, expressed disappointment over being forced to delay the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of The Hundred will not be possible this summer. Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game," Harrison said in a statement. (ANI)

