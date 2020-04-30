Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online training programme of South Asian technical officials ends

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:25 IST
Online training programme of South Asian technical officials ends

The online technical officials' seminar, conducted jointly by South Asian Athletics Federation and Athletics Federation of India, ended on Thursday. Attended by over 900 participants each day, the six-day seminar updated the knowledge of the technical officials in the region's eight countries, the AFI said in a release.

The participating technical experts -- Luis Saladie (Spain), Chris Cohen (UK), Pierce O'Callaghan (Ireland), Luca Verrascina (Italy), Judit Krisztina Horvath (Hungary), Yukio Seki (Japan) and Kwan Kee (Hong Kong) -- praised the initiative as a means to use technology to enhance knowledge. Cohen, who is the Competition Director (Athletics) for Tokyo Olympics, was the keynote speaker on the final day of seminar. He cited examples from major championships concerning the International Technical Officials. Sports Authority of India Director-General Sandip Pradhan, the guest of honour in the valedictory session, appreciated AFI’s efforts in helping technical officials stay up to date.

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe, who took part in one of the six days, commented that it was the largest gathering of technical officials that he had ever attended. He praised AFI and SAAF for taking the initiative of engaging technical officials in such a manner. SAAF President and AFI Planning and Development Committee Chairman Lalit Bhanot said, "These voluntary technical officials ensure the success of every athletics meeting by performing their duties passionately. It is our job to help them stay abreast of the rules and regulations." "I am thankful to my colleagues in the South Asian athletics fraternity that they encouraged the technical officials from their own nations to take part in the seminar. We recognise the importance of the flawless technical conduct of each of our athletics competitions and are aware that the athletes should not suffer," he said.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla also expressed satisfaction that more than 900 Technical Officials derived the benefits from the online seminar. "The seminar in collaboration with SAAF will reduce travel expenses and helps us face logistic challenges even while reaching larger audiences by embracing technology." PTI PDS PDS BS BS.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Britain has a long way to go on coronavirus tests - PM Johnson

Britain has a long way to go to increase the number of coronavirus tests it is carrying out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as the government remained short of a daily testing target.Thursday marked the deadline for Britain t...

Portugal relaxes coronavirus lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' plan

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday announced a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Starting on May 4, the three-phase plan will open up differen...

States prepare migrant movement plans; Centre says COVID-19 recovery rate up at over 25%

Authorities across states on Thursday began preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers and students reach their homes from different parts of the country where they are stranded for over a month due to the COVID-19 lockdown, even as the ...

Soccer-Lorient's poor run proves harmless for Ligue 2 champions

When Frances Ligue 2 season was suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis, everyone connected with leaders Lorient could have been forgiven for breathing a huge sigh of relief. Despite topping the table, the team were struggling badly, having lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020