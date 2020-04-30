Online training programme of South Asian technical officials ends

The online technical officials' seminar, conducted jointly by South Asian Athletics Federation and Athletics Federation of India, ended on Thursday. Attended by over 900 participants each day, the six-day seminar updated the knowledge of the technical officials in the region's eight countries, the AFI said in a release.

The participating technical experts -- Luis Saladie (Spain), Chris Cohen (UK), Pierce O'Callaghan (Ireland), Luca Verrascina (Italy), Judit Krisztina Horvath (Hungary), Yukio Seki (Japan) and Kwan Kee (Hong Kong) -- praised the initiative as a means to use technology to enhance knowledge. Cohen, who is the Competition Director (Athletics) for Tokyo Olympics, was the keynote speaker on the final day of seminar. He cited examples from major championships concerning the International Technical Officials. Sports Authority of India Director-General Sandip Pradhan, the guest of honour in the valedictory session, appreciated AFI’s efforts in helping technical officials stay up to date.

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe, who took part in one of the six days, commented that it was the largest gathering of technical officials that he had ever attended. He praised AFI and SAAF for taking the initiative of engaging technical officials in such a manner. SAAF President and AFI Planning and Development Committee Chairman Lalit Bhanot said, "These voluntary technical officials ensure the success of every athletics meeting by performing their duties passionately. It is our job to help them stay abreast of the rules and regulations." "I am thankful to my colleagues in the South Asian athletics fraternity that they encouraged the technical officials from their own nations to take part in the seminar. We recognise the importance of the flawless technical conduct of each of our athletics competitions and are aware that the athletes should not suffer," he said.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla also expressed satisfaction that more than 900 Technical Officials derived the benefits from the online seminar. "The seminar in collaboration with SAAF will reduce travel expenses and helps us face logistic challenges even while reaching larger audiences by embracing technology."