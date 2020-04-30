Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Team executives, agents want NBA season called off

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:37 IST
Report: Team executives, agents want NBA season called off

Team executives and player agents are calling on the NBA to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season and focus on preparing to play next season instead, CNBC reported Thursday. The network's report attributed the comments to anonymous sources.

The NBA announced Monday it soon will unveil rule changes that will allow teams to open their practice facilities for players to take part in treatment and limited workouts, provided the city in which the facility is located permits it. Numerous restrictions still will be in place for the limited opening of facilities, which would not open before May 8.

The NBA suspended the season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The league has been discussing plans to resume the season at one central location without fans in attendance. But CNBC said some teams don't see the financial incentive to restart the season when revenues would be minimal, or perhaps absent, without fans.

"What are saying is, 'If we return, where is the revenue that is going to justify the additional cost of returning?" one team executive told CNBC. "They are looking at the cost side versus the revenue side. What revenue comes in now?" In a prepared statement, the league told CNBC that it is looking a way to play this season and beyond while concentrating on the health of players and fans.

"While our top priority remains everyone's health and well-being, we continue to evaluate all options to finish this season," the statement read. "At the same time, we are intensely focused on addressing the potential impact of Covid-19 on the 2020-21 season." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Russian prime minister reveals testing positive for virus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolateFirst Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustins dutiesMis...

France to pay 50 euros per person for bike repairs to boost cycling post-lockdown

France will contribute 50 euros per person towards bicycle repairs after a nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends on May 11, taking an innovative step to encourage cycling and keep cars off city roads.Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne anno...

Britain has a long way to go on coronavirus tests - PM Johnson

Britain has a long way to go to increase the number of coronavirus tests it is carrying out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as the government remained short of a daily testing target.Thursday marked the deadline for Britain t...

Portugal relaxes coronavirus lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' plan

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday announced a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Starting on May 4, the three-phase plan will open up differen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020