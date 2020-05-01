VP, OG, Team Spirit to compete at Hellcase Cup 8

StarLadder announced that Virtus.pro, OG and Team Spirit will compete at Hellcase Cup 8, with a fourth direct invite to the playoffs yet to be announced. Registration for the open qualifiers is underway, with the four regional winners moving on to compete against the 12 invited teams for the group stage. The winners of the group stage will advance to a double-elimination, best-of-three playoff bracket against four invited teams.

Teams invited to the group stage: Endpoint, Hard Legion, Winstrike, Gambit Youngsters, Syman, Nemiga, SKADE, Sprout, Secret, Japaleno, LDLC OL and pro100. The four group winners will then advance to the playoffs against the four direct invites, creating another double-elimination best-of-three format.

The last season of the Hellcase Cup featured a prize pool of more than $60,000, with crowdfunding from the purchase of special cases on the organizer's website supplying the remainder following the initial $10,000. "Open qualifiers for Hellcase Cup 8 is a great opportunity for young talents and less popular teams to prove themselves, and to take a share of the prize fund," StarLadder said in a press release.

Hellcase 8 schedule: --April 25: Registration for open qualifiers began

--May 2-3: Open qualifiers --May 18-June 14: Group stage

--June 23-28: Playoffs --Field Level Media