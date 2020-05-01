Titans part with JJANU, coach PaJion amid reports of org feud

The Vancouver Titans announced the team has "mutually" parted ways with tank HyunWoo "JJANU" Choi and head coach Hwang "PaJion" Jisub, with more moves expected to follow amid reports of a rift between the roster and management. "Hwang helped us grow into a championship-caliber team in a short period of time and we are grateful for the contributions he has made to our organization," the team tweeted Thursday. "We wish him all the best."

The team released a similar message regarding JJANU, who tweeted simply, "i am free~~~" The Titans reached the Grand Finals of the Season 2 playoffs as an expansion team, but Season 3 has provided consistent turmoil.

Forced to cancel their first scheduled homestand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Titans relocated to South Korea as the OWL switched to an online format. A roster tweaked over the offseason has yet to perform as hoped, with the Titans sitting at 2-2 with a 7-8 map differential. Vancouver is currently 10th overall and fourth in the Pacific Conference.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment general manager Anthony Muraco left the organization earlier this month as signs of internal issues began to appear on social media. The organization owns the Titans and the Call of Duty League's Seattle Surge. "Due to personal reasons and family complications associated with COVID-19, today will be my last day working at Canucks Sports & Entertainment," Muraco tweeted April 16. "This was not an easy decision for me or my family and I will deeply miss working in both the Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues.

"This experience has been life-changing and I'm extremely thankful for having the opportunity to learn and work alongside such a talented group of people." In the days after Muraco's departure, all of the Titans' players removed all references of the team from their Twitter accounts. There has been heavy speculation that Vancouver could be headed for a similar situation as the London Spitfire, who replaced all but one player after winning the Season 1 title.

Following their strong inaugural season, the Titans parted ways with Sangbeom "Bumper" Park, Dongeun "Hooreg" Lee, Junggeun "Rapel" Kim and Janghyeon "TiZi" Hwang, while adding Jehong "ryujehong" Ryu and the controversial Chanhyung "Fissure" Baek.