Rivera, Redskins unlikely to sign Cam Newton

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 04:17 IST
Rivera, Redskins unlikely to sign Cam Newton

Cam Newton remains an unsigned free agent, and joining Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera might not be an option for the former Carolina Panthers No. 1 overall pick. Newton was released by the Panthers after missing most of last season due to a foot injury that required surgery. He had shoulder surgery prior to the 2018 season.

The Redskins hired Rivera, Newton's coach for his entire Carolina career, after the Panthers fired Rivera in 2019. "You know, the thing about Cam really is the situation," Rivera said in an NFL Network interview on Thursday. "We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks, one that's been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done, and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise.

"I think with Cam, and I have thought about (signing him), I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances. I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances." Dwayne Haskins is the likely starter for the Redskins in 2020. The 15th overall pick in 2019 draft, Haskins and former Newton backup Kyle Allen are set to compete for the starting job prior to this season.

Newton, who is two weeks shy of his 31st birthday, Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco are among the veteran free agent quarterbacks on the market. Colts No. 2 quarterback Jacoby Brissett could also be available after Indianapolis signed Philip Rivers and drafted Washington's Jacob Eason.

