Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BWF Championships 2021 rescheduled for November-December

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced the rescheduling of the BWF World Championships 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:14 IST
COVID-19: BWF Championships 2021 rescheduled for November-December
BWF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced the rescheduling of the BWF World Championships 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, initially scheduled to take place in August 2021, will now take place from November 29 to December 5 in Huelva, Spain.

The decision to reschedule the BWF World Championships has been taken to allow the tournament to "shine brightly" in what will be a condensed sports calendar. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA) can confirm the BWF World Championships traditionally scheduled for August 2021 will now take place at the end of 2021 from Monday 29 November to Sunday 5 December," BWF said in a statement.

BWF also said that the new schedule will allow players to have a "clear focus" for 2021 in which they will have "dual objectives" of both the Olympic Games and World Championships. BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer said the rescheduling of the event will allow both the Olympic badminton competition and the World Championships to be conducted with equal fairness for everyone.

"BWF and Spanish Badminton Federation are confident that the rescheduled championships will be a success. The move allows both the Olympic badminton competition and the World Championships to be conducted with equal fairness for everyone," Hoyer said. On the other hand, FESBA President David Cabello said: "We hope the World Championships in Huelva will be a special occasion for badminton in Spain and the world. We are satisfied that moving the championships to the end of the year will allow us to deliver the best tournament possible,"

BWF also stated that the remainder of the 2021 BWF Tournament Calendar is yet to be finalised. The World Championships will take place in the Carolina Marin Stadium, the arena named after the three-time world champion in her native city of Huelva. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Guinea ends top-flight league season early

Guinea have become the third African country inside 24 hours to declare a premature end to their soccer season in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, following on the heels of Angola and Kenya. The season, which started in October, had only ...

Lockdown: MHA allows movement of stranded migrants, students, pilgrims by spl trains

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective states, an official said. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary in the MHA P...

Turkish police detain gathered union leaders on May Day

Police in Istanbul detained at least 15 people Friday, including trade union leaders who tried to stage a May Day march in defiance of a coronavirus lockdown and a ban on demonstrations at a historic square. The Confederation of Progressive...

Coronavirus-infected woman dies in U'khand, first such case in state

A COVID-19 positive woman died at AIIMS in Rishikesh on Friday, the first death of an infected person in Uttarakhand. While confirming that the woman had tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department maintained that it was no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020