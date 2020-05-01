Left Menu
COVID-19: Herschelle Gibbs put his bat used in historic match against Australia on auction

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has decided to put his bat, used during his team's record-breaking chase against Australia, on auction to aid the fight against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:31 IST
Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs. Image Credit: ANI

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has decided to put his bat, used during his team's record-breaking chase against Australia, on auction to aid the fight against coronavirus. Gibbs took to Twitter and wrote: "Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat i used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years."

Back in 2006, the South African team wrote their name in the record books by chasing a ginormous target of 435 runs, thanks to Gibbs' 175-run innings. This is the highest run chase ever in the ODI cricket. Several athletes have come forward to help their respective country in its fight against the deadly virus. On April 27, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli put their kits used in the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions on auction.

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batsmen, De Villiers and Kohli, had scored centuries in the match to cruise their side to a victory. The money raised will be split in half between charities working in South Africa and India, De Villiers had said. (ANI)

