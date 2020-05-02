Rugby-World Rugby election decision imminent - BBC

World Rugby could announce it's next boss as early as Saturday with current chairman Bill Beaumont and vice-chairman Agustin Pichot favourites to land the role. Voting closed on Thursday and the announcement was originally to be made on May 12.

According to the BBC, Beaumont, who has held the position since 2016, and Pichot have asked to bring the announcement forward after a desperately close campaign. Former England captain Beaumont is regarded as narrow favourite although former Argentina skipper Pichot's vow to shake-up the sport has earned him support of the southern hemisphere SANZAAR unions, as well as south America and Asia.

Each of World Rugby's 51 Council members gets a vote, excluding the chairman, with 26 needed for a majority.