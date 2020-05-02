Left Menu
Jags add RB Thompson, reportedly decline Fournette's option

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 04:18 IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars made two major decisions regarding their running back corps on Friday, signing Chris Thompson to a free agent contract while reportedly declining the fifth-year option on Leonard Fournette. Financial terms were not disclosed for Thompson, a former Washington Redskin, but ESPN reported that he landed a one-year deal.

Fournette, 25, is still under contract for his fourth season in Jacksonville in 2020, as he is due to receive $4.17 million this year and count $8.64 million against the Jags' salary cap. A former first-round pick out of LSU, Fournette is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 1,674 total yards. He posted a career-best 1,152 yards on 265 carries with three touchdowns, and he caught 76 passes for 522 yards.

Fournette appeared in a career-best 15 games last season after playing in only 13 games in 2017 and eight in 2018, mostly due to injuries. In 36 career games (all starts), Fournette has 2,631 yards on 666 carries with 17 touchdowns, plus 134 catches for 1,009 yards and two scores.

Thompson, 29, will rejoin ex-Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, who is now Jacksonville's offensive coordinator. Thompson has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons, notably a broken leg in 2017 and a toe injury that caused him to miss five games in 2019.

The Florida State product rushed 37 times for 138 yards while reeling in 42 receptions for 378 yards last season with the Redskins. Thompson has rushed for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns and grabbed 212 passes for 1,772 yards and 10 scores in 66 career games (one start). He was selected by the Redskins in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

