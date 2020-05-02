Broncos decline fifth-year option on LT Bolles

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 04:35 IST
The Denver Broncos informed left tackle Garett Bolles that they will not exercise the fifth-year option in his contract for 2021, the team announced Friday. Bolles will make a base salary of $1.97 million for the 2020 season and will count $3.51 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac. The fifth-year option would have been for just over $11 million guaranteed, according to multiple media reports.

The 27-year-old Bolles has started all 48 games for the Broncos since being selected by the team with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020 season. Bolles came under fire early last season after Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway publicly took issue with his holding penalties.

"It's gotta stop. Period," Elway said on 850 KOA radio in September. "There's no more excuses for it." Bolles is expected to compete with Elijah Wilkinson for the starter's role in the upcoming season.

"Garett's going to compete for a job like everybody else on the football team," Elway said during the 2020 NFL Draft. "The bottom line is Eli Wilkinson will be back. They're going to compete for jobs like everybody else. I think it's our job on the personnel side to give Vic (Fangio, the head coach,) and his staff the best players we can to create that competition. That's what our job is to do on the personnel side." --Field Level Media

