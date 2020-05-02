Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Many top male players support ATP-WTA merger, says Murray

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-05-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 04:36 IST
Tennis-Many top male players support ATP-WTA merger, says Murray

Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer's call to merge the men's and women's tours, saying that many top male players believe it will be a positive step for tennis. "When you have a lot of the top male players now starting to discuss and talk about it, that's definitely very promising," the Briton, who has often voiced his support for gender equality, told CNN on Friday.

"When these discussions happen it's quite important not just to see this merger through a man's eyes and to bring more women into the decision-making positions so that everyone's voice gets heard," added the twice Wimbledon champion, who used to be coached by Amelie Mauresmo. The vision of having one unified tour, which has been debated on and off for decades, was renewed after 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer tweeted last month: "Just wondering ... am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?"

While professional tennis is suspended across the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men's ATP Tour offers more prize money during the course of the year than the WTA events. Hence it is little wonder that the topic has divided opinion, with Rafa Nadal among many who are backing the proposal while Australian Nick Kyrgios wasted little time in rejecting the idea.

Billie Jean King has campaigned for a joint tour ever since she founded the Women's Tennis Association in 1973 - but it is only now that officials within the men's side of the sport seem to be willing to explore the possibility of a merger. "I did have a chance to talk with Roger and... he said the reason he even thought about this is because he finally had some space and time to reflect and think about the sport," King told CNN. "We have to stay together as a sport."

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Murray said some resistance was to be expected, recalling conversations he had with fellow ATP players who were upset when the bigger tournaments started offering equal prize money. "I spoke to some of the male players... who were unhappy because the prize money was equal and I said 'Well would you rather there was no increase at all?' And they said to me 'Yeah, actually'," said Murray.

"That's some of the mentalities that you're working with in these discussions." (Reporting By Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since A...

Special flight airlifts 271 UK nationals from Amritsar

Around 271 United Kingdom UK nationals left for their country on Saturday, in a special British Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Saturday amid coronavirus lockdown. These UK nationals were stran...

North Korea releases pictures of Kim appearance

North Korean state media published pictures Saturday of leader Kim Jong Un making his first public appearance in nearly three weeks, following intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly deadThe images from the Rodong Sinmun n...

First COVID-19 death reported in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam city reported its first COVID-19 death when a 62-year-old man from Chengalarao Peta who was admitted with chronic kidney ailment at the King George Hospital KGH, passed away. The man passed away as soon as he was asmitted to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020