Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serie A teams set to defy govt and return to training

PTI | Milan | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:33 IST
Serie A teams set to defy govt and return to training
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's 20 Serie A clubs have reiterated their unanimous desire to complete the season as the northern Emilia-Romagna region became the first to open the way to training despite government restrictions. An emergency Lega Serie A assembly via video of the top-flight clubs took place after Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora this week said the chances of restarting were "increasingly narrow".

League president Paolo Dal Pino stated after the meeting "his openness to a dialogue with the government from a constructive and collaborative perspective, obtaining on this position the full agreement of all the clubs." Spadafora has warned that the government will call time on the season which has been suspended since March 9 if the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) fails to convince them of its health and safety protocol. An FIGC meeting slated for May 8 could be decisive.

Meanwhile, the Emilia-Romagna region on Friday gave permission for local clubs, including top-flight sides Bologna, Parma, SPAL, and Sassuolo, to resume training in sports centers from May 4 if they wished to do so. Emilia-Romagna regional president Stefano Bonaccini has agreed to allow "professional sportspeople to train individually, in compliance with social distancing rules and without any gatherings in closed-door structures." Southern giants Napoli are also planning to return to training as their safety proposals have received the backing of local authorities.

Friday's league meeting also addressed the issue of TV rights, but no resolutions were adopted concerning broadcasters Sky, DAZN, and IMG, with a final payment estimated at 340 million euros ($370 million) for the current season, due to be paid in May. FIGC President Gabriele Gravina has said that calling time would be "the death of Italian football", predicting losses of over 800 million euros in TV rights, sponsors, ticketing, and marketing.

If the government did decide to pull the plug on the season it would have the support of a country traumatized by over 28,000 coronavirus deaths. According to a recent survey, two out of three Italians would support a stoppage, in particular in the northern epicenter, a stronghold of heavyweights Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan and Atalanta.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Varanasi: Shops to open from May 4, follow roster-based system

Grocery shops and other outlets selling essential items will open from Monday in the city according to a roster system, said District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. This comes after the lockdown was extended beyond May 4 amid surging COVID-...

Excel Esports sign Fortnite WC runner-up Wolfiez

Jaden Wolfiez Ashman, a runner-up in the duos competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup as a 15-year-old, has a new team. British-based Excel Esports announced Friday that it signed the now 16-year-old Brit. Multiple media outlets reported...

Malaysia rounding up migrants to contain coronavirus spread, police say

Malaysian authorities are rounding up undocumented migrants as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys police chief said late on Friday after hundreds of migrants and refugees were detained in the capital Kuala Lu...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020