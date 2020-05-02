Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three FC Koln members test positive for COVID-19 after return to training

Bundesliga side FC Koln has confirmed that three club members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:45 IST
Three FC Koln members test positive for COVID-19 after return to training
FC Koln logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bundesliga side FC Koln has confirmed that three club members have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three members have now been quarantined. The German side had recently returned to training in groups.

Earlier this week, FC Koln had all its players, background and coaching staff tested for COVID-19. "Three people tested positive, all are symptom-free. After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home," FC Koln said in an official statement.

"FC Koln will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected. FC Koln's training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since April 6th in group training," it added. All German football teams have started to train again as there is a possible return of Bundesliga.

Earlier this week, the government had delayed the decision on when games can be played in the country. Koln are placed at the tenth spot in the Bundesliga standings after 25 matches.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

McNeil, Snell advance to MLB The Show semis

Clutch late homers in consecutive games on Friday lifted New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil into the semifinals of the MLB The Show Players League, where he will meet Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell. McNeil, the fourth seed, earne...

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

The US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The US Citizenship and Immigr...

T1 release PUBG player Treasure

T1 cut Lee Treasure Ha-Neul from their PlayerUunkowns Battlegrounds team, the organization announced. The team tweeted Thursday night, We part our ways with Treasure from T1 PUBG. We thank him for all the contributions he has made and wish ...

Varanasi: Shops to open from May 4, follow roster-based system

Grocery shops and other outlets selling essential items will open from Monday in the city according to a roster system, said District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. This comes after the lockdown was extended beyond May 4 amid surging COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020