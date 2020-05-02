Left Menu
ICA raises Rs 39 lakh; Kapil, Gavaskar join initiative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:44 IST
ICA raises Rs 39 lakh; Kapil, Gavaskar join initiative
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev Image Credit: ANI

Greats likes Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative to financially help around 30 needy players amid the nationwide lockdown, said its president Ashok Malhotra. The ICA has so far raised Rs 39 lakh to help former cricketers who are in dire need of funds. "Big names like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir, and Gundappa Viswanath have joined us and that is a major boost to our initiative. A corporate from Gujarat has also offered its support," Malhotra told PTI.

It has been learned that likes of Gavaskar, Dev, and Gambhir have also made financial contributions to the cause. Mohammad Azharuddin had pledged his financial support earlier this week. The ICA will continue to accept donations till May 15, following which it will shortlist 5-6 cricketers from each zone (north, east, west, south, and central).

"Cricketers who don't have jobs, who don't get the pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help," Malhotra had said earlier. The ICA has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the initiative.

As many as 1750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year. The ICA had received an initial grant of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI in February to kick-start its operations.

