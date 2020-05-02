Ben Stokes, Alessio Romagnoli to feature in Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix

England cricketer Ben Stokes and AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli will join sportspersons across the globe to square off with Formula 1 stars in a virtual race on May 3. England cricketers Stuart Broad, all-rounder Ben Stokes and AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli will join the likes of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alex Albon, George Russell, and Nicholas Latifi.

Stokes who will be racing for Red Bull alongside Albon said that he has practiced a lot and is looking forward to the event. "This time around I have been doing a few more Grand Prix around the track, sticking to the regulations to get used to what it's going to be like come race day. I'm not saying I'm going to be any closer to the other drivers but I have practiced a lot better and hopefully given myself a better chance," Formula1 website quoted Stokes as saying.

Julian Tan, F1's Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports said: "We are thrilled to welcome more personalities from outside the world of F1, to complement our strong F1 and motorsport driver grid, and use this opportunity to cross-pollinate with other sports as we all stand together to give fans something to cheer about during these uncertain times." The showpiece event will be broadcasted live on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Weibo, and Facebook channels, and is expected to run for one and a half hours, with a qualifying period followed by a 28-lap race. (ANI)