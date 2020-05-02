Coronavirus outbreak: AFI to resume domestic competitions in September

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is looking to restart domestic competitions in September 2020. "High-Performance Director Volker Hermann, Chief Coach Bahadur Singh, and Deputy Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair shared a competition calendar that envisions the resumption of domestic events in September," said AFI in an official statement.

"We had planned for competition in two phases but have had to draw up in one, delayed phase," said AFI Planning Committee Chairman, Lalit K Bhanot. "There is no need to reinvent the wheel," he added, referring to the thought behind the training and competition plan for the elite athletes.

In the general meeting held via video-conferencing, AFI unanimously decided to extend the term of the office-bearers until the AFI members can get together for a physical meeting to conduct the election. "It was important that we followed due process, though the members had approved the proposal to extend the term of the body by circulation," said AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla.

"We had initiated the election procedure by appointing a Returning Officer and securing the nomination of delegates from our members, but that had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak," he added. Sumariwalla also said that AFI would soon introduce an online pre-Level 1 coaching module so that parents and coaches of young athletes can inculcate the right training habits in them. (ANI)