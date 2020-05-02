Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak: AFI to resume domestic competitions in September

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is looking to restart domestic competitions in September 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:06 IST
Coronavirus outbreak: AFI to resume domestic competitions in September
AFI Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is looking to restart domestic competitions in September 2020. "High-Performance Director Volker Hermann, Chief Coach Bahadur Singh, and Deputy Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair shared a competition calendar that envisions the resumption of domestic events in September," said AFI in an official statement.

"We had planned for competition in two phases but have had to draw up in one, delayed phase," said AFI Planning Committee Chairman, Lalit K Bhanot. "There is no need to reinvent the wheel," he added, referring to the thought behind the training and competition plan for the elite athletes.

In the general meeting held via video-conferencing, AFI unanimously decided to extend the term of the office-bearers until the AFI members can get together for a physical meeting to conduct the election. "It was important that we followed due process, though the members had approved the proposal to extend the term of the body by circulation," said AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla.

"We had initiated the election procedure by appointing a Returning Officer and securing the nomination of delegates from our members, but that had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak," he added. Sumariwalla also said that AFI would soon introduce an online pre-Level 1 coaching module so that parents and coaches of young athletes can inculcate the right training habits in them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

Napoli was on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli is based, said in a stateme...

Raj govt not taking help of Centre to combat COVID-19 due to 'political compulsions':Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday claimed that the Rajasthan government was not able to get the lockdown followed properly in Jaipur and Jodhpur, districts with maximum coronavirus cases in the state, and not taking the he...

Austrians let their hair down as coronavirus curbs are relaxed

Austrians flocked to newly reopened hairdressers, beauticians and electronics shops on Saturday, as they relished the loosening of a seven-week-old coronavirus lockdown, although the move could yet cause a rebound in infections.The Alpine r...

ICICI Lombard net jumps 24% despite market losses

ICICI Lombard reported a 23.8 per cent jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock markets which plunged 30 per cent in the quarter. The bottomline was helped by the comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020