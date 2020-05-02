Left Menu
Buccaneers claim K Fry off waivers

Fry, 25, was with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 preseason but was cut by both teams. Image Credit: Flickr

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed kicker Elliott Fry off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Fry, 25, was with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 preseason but was cut by both teams. He signed a futures contract with the Panthers in December.

An undrafted free agent from South Carolina, Fry took part in the rookie minicamp with the Buccaneers in 2017. His professional regular-season experience came in 2019 with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football, and he was 14-of-14 on field-goal attempts, including a long of 47 yards.

Fry is the Gamecocks' all-time leading scorer, tallying 359 points over four seasons. --Field Level Media

