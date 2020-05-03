Reports: Bears decline fifth-year option on QB Trubisky

The Chicago Bears declined the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. Trubisky is guaranteed about $4.5 million between base salary and roster bonuses in 2020. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Trubisky would have received approximately $24 million for the 2021 season -- guaranteed only for injury -- if the Bears picked up the option. General manager Ryan Pace told reporters recently that there will be an "open competition" between Trubisky and veteran Nick Foles, who was acquired by the Bears for a fourth-round pick this offseason.

The Bears selected Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, trading up one spot from No. 3. In his second season, he helped Chicago to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, but the Bears lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card playoff round. Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in 2018, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But the 25-year-old regressed in 2019, connecting in just 63.2 percent of passes with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Bears missed the playoffs.

Foles, 31, spent last season in Jacksonville, which signed him to a four-year, $88 million contract. The veteran backup, who won the 2018 Super Bowl MVP when he filled in for Carson Wentz for the Eagles, broke his collarbone in the season opener and eventually lost the starting spot to rookie Gardner Minshew. Foles agreed to give up the $56.9 million remaining on his Jaguars deal and instead shifted his base pay to a fully guaranteed, three-year, $24 million deal with Chicago. That includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 season and $8 million in 2020.

Foles threw for just 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games last season. He has passed for 11,901 yards with 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 58 games with the Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18), then-St. Louis Rams (2015), Chiefs (2016) and Jaguars (2019). --Field Level Media