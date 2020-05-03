Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Bears decline fifth-year option on QB Trubisky

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 01:48 IST
Reports: Bears decline fifth-year option on QB Trubisky
Trubisky is guaranteed about $4.5 million between base salary and roster bonuses in 2020. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Image Credit: Flickr

The Chicago Bears declined the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. Trubisky is guaranteed about $4.5 million between base salary and roster bonuses in 2020. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Trubisky would have received approximately $24 million for the 2021 season -- guaranteed only for injury -- if the Bears picked up the option. General manager Ryan Pace told reporters recently that there will be an "open competition" between Trubisky and veteran Nick Foles, who was acquired by the Bears for a fourth-round pick this offseason.

The Bears selected Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, trading up one spot from No. 3. In his second season, he helped Chicago to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, but the Bears lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card playoff round. Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in 2018, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But the 25-year-old regressed in 2019, connecting in just 63.2 percent of passes with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Bears missed the playoffs.

Foles, 31, spent last season in Jacksonville, which signed him to a four-year, $88 million contract. The veteran backup, who won the 2018 Super Bowl MVP when he filled in for Carson Wentz for the Eagles, broke his collarbone in the season opener and eventually lost the starting spot to rookie Gardner Minshew. Foles agreed to give up the $56.9 million remaining on his Jaguars deal and instead shifted his base pay to a fully guaranteed, three-year, $24 million deal with Chicago. That includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 season and $8 million in 2020.

Foles threw for just 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games last season. He has passed for 11,901 yards with 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 58 games with the Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18), then-St. Louis Rams (2015), Chiefs (2016) and Jaguars (2019). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. I rem...

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Warren Buffett said on Saturday gave an upbeat assessment of the United States ability to withstand crises, even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could have a wide range of impacts on the economy.The 89-year-old Buffett spok...

Astralis sweep Heretics at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept Team Heretics on Saturday to remain atop the Group A standings as Week 2 of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe event wrapped up. The two teams entered the day tied with the groups best record at 3-1, along with Ninjas in Pyjama...

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020