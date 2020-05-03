Left Menu
Griffin brothers speak at UCF's virtual commencement

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 04:49 IST
Linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the identical twin brothers and Seattle Seahawks teammates, gave a speech together at the virtual commencement for their alma mater, UCF, on Saturday. Both brothers -- who said this week they had studied speeches by Barack Obama, J.J. Watt and Denzel Washington for inspiration -- chose to speak without a script or notes, with Shaquill Griffin going first.

"You've got to know your worth, know the sacrifices you made to get here today to graduate," he said. "You all earned it. You all deserve it. ... "So find your purpose. Find what makes you happy. Find what you love and take full advantage of it."

Shaquem Griffin followed, touching on the adversity he faced and overcame while at UCF and entering the NFL. Griffin had his left hand amputated at the age of 4 after being born with amniotic band syndrome. "(Coming to UCF) allowed me to figure out who I was," he said. "It allowed me to experience certain things like adversity. ...

"Adversity made me who I am today. Don't let adversity dictate who you are going to be. ... You beat it. You fight it. You attack it every single day it comes at you to become a better person, a better you." Shaquem Griffin also revealed with a laugh that both brothers were wearing "half-suits" during the speech.

The Griffins graduated from UCF in 2016, with Shaquill heading to the NFL as a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 and Shaquem -- who redshirted in 2013 -- playing one more season before being drafted in the fifth round by Seattle in 2018. --Field Level Media

