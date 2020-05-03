Orioles teammates surprise Mancini on video call

Baltimore Orioles teammates had a special surprise ready Saturday to show support for teammate Trey Mancini, who is battling Stage 3 colon cancer and is not expected to play again until 2021. As shown on the Orioles' Twitter account, the team held a group video call, with players and coaches all holding up signs to the camera reading "#F16HT." Mancini, who can be seen with a wide smile in the video call, wears No. 16.

At least 50 team members were on the call, including manager Brandon Hyde and infielders Chris Davis and Hanser Alberto. In an essay for The Players' Tribune published Tuesday, Mancini discussed the extent of his cancer and chemotherapy treatments. Stage 4 is the most severe level.

The cancer was discovered in spring training following a team physical and follow-up tests when Mancini's iron was too low. He had surgery to remove a tumor on March 12, the same day that MLB spring training was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mancini, who turned 28 on March 18, was the Orioles' most productive player last season. He batted .291 with 175 hits, including 38 doubles and 35 home runs, and 97 RBIs in 154 games.

The Orioles selected Mancini, a Florida native, in the eighth round of the 2013 draft. After a brief call-up in 2016, he became a fixture with the club in 2017. He has a career batting average of .276 in 462 games with 86 home runs and 238 RBIs. --Field Level Media