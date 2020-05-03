Left Menu
Reports: QB Dalton joins Cowboys on one-year deal

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 07:37 IST
Two days after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Andy Dalton agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys to back up Dak Prescott, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. Dalton's deal is reportedly worth up to $7 million, with $3 million guaranteed. The 32-year-old, who played in college at TCU, already has a home in Dallas and won't need to move, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

He had been connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden, coached Dalton for two years in Cincinnati -- the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. Dalton was released Thursday after nine seasons with the Bengals, who drafted LSU's Joe Burrow with the first overall pick last weekend. Dalton was due to earn $17.7 million in 2020, the final season of a six-year contract extension he signed in August 2014.

He told the Bengals' website in a story published Friday that the timing of his release limited his options. "This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available," Dalton said. "I think it would have worked out differently if I had been a free agent when the new league year started (in March). I was still under contract, and that hurt me."

Dalton ranks first in Bengals history in touchdown passes (204) and second in passing yards (31,594). The three-time Pro Bowl selection started 133 of the Bengals' 144 regular-season games over the past nine seasons and had a 70-61-2 record. He threw for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games last year, getting benched briefly in the middle of the season in favor of rookie Ryan Finley.

Prescott received the exclusive franchise tag from the Cowboys before he could hit free agency, giving him a one-year, $31.4 million deal. The sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension. --Field Level Media

