Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roma joins Serie A clubs returning to training

The Italian club Roma have announced that they will resume training activities next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 03-05-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 11:05 IST
Roma joins Serie A clubs returning to training
Roma logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Italian club Roma have announced that they will resume training activities next week amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing 2019-20 season has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed more than 2,44,500 people worldwide.

All teams in Italy are set to return to training on May 18, the day after the government's existing lockdown measures expire, but some are scheduled to resume earlier, Goal.com reported. The order issued by the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy on Thursday opened the door for Sassuolo, SPAL, Bologna and Parma to return to training next week.

Sassuolo were the first team to announce a resumption of training on Saturday, although social distancing rules must be complied with and there can be no mass gatherings. Roma joined Sassuolo and issued a statement, "#ASRoma would like to thank the Lazio Regione for its sensitivity towards team sports. Next week, Roma players will undergo medical assessments and begin individual training sessions - observing safe distancing guidelines - at the Trigoria training centre."

Earlier, all twenty clubs in the Italian domestic football competition Serie A had voted in favour of resuming the 2019-20 season whenever possible. The news was confirmed through a conference call but the final call on the resumption of the league will be dependent on the government's approval. "Of course we want to play football, it would be against nature to say otherwise. Those who have a profession would always like to continue to do it if it will be possible while respecting health standards and protocols," Paolo Dal Pino, the Serie A President said.

"We will strictly adhere to government advice, as we have always done. They can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit and that my harmony with the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina is absolute," he added. There have been some reports that few clubs have been against restarting the season, with Italy being one of the worst affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus. But an agreement has been reached between teams and the Italian football federation.

The league in France and Netherlands have already confirmed their 2019-20 seasons are over. On April 26, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had revealed plans to gradually relax restrictions in the country and allowed the Serie A players to do individual training from May 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Navy choppers honour COVID-19 warriors in AP

Visakhapatnam, May 3 PTI Helicopters of the Indian Navy showered flowers on the main hospitals here as a mark of gratitude to the frontline health workers who were rendering yeoman service in the ongoing fight against the dreaded coronaviru...

COVID-19 lockdown: Nearly 500 students stranded in Kota return to Delhi

Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan due to the coronavirus lockdown returned to the national capital on Sunday morning in 40 private buses. Delhis transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students, who arr...

Indonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 mln users

Tokopedia, Indonesias largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online. We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia...

COVID-19 not an end to coworking culture, says industry

Reeling under pressure due to sharp drop in footfalls following the COVID-19 pandemic, operators in the countrys coworking industry believe the blip could be temporary and demand for flexible space would go up again as some key factors are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020