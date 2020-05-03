Sports-On this day... May 4

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 4 May 4, 1994

SOCCER - Arsenal's Paul Davis and John Jensen celebrate after helping their team beat Parma 1-0 to win the European Cup Winners' Cup at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Parma were the holders but Arsenal took an early lead through Alan Smith before their resolute defence kept the likes of Gianfranco Zola and Faustino Asprilla at bay.

The competition, which was contested by domestic cup winners in Europe, was later abolished and absorbed into the UEFA Cup in 1999 -- which was later rebranded the Europa League in 2009. May 4, 1998

SOCCER - Sian Williams and her Arsenal team mates celebrate after beating Croydon to win the women's FA Cup. With the score tied at 2-2, Kelley Few scored the winner in the third minute of added time when she bundled in a rebound to give secure the title.

Arsenal are the most successful team in the women's FA Cup, winning the trophy 14 times. Their men's team have won the FA Cup a record 13 times. May 4, 2002

SOCCER - Borussia Dortmund's Czech players Tomas Rosicky and Jan Koller celebrate with the Bundesliga trophy after winning the title on the final day of the season. Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to pip Bayer Leverkusen to the title by one point, with former Germany international Matthias Sammer winning his only trophy as a manager.

Leverkusen -- who had Michael Ballack, Ze Roberto and Lucio in their ranks -- were on course for a treble but ended the campaign trophyless after losing to Schalke 04 and Real Madrid in the domestic cup and Champions League finals respectively. May 4, 2003

TENNIS - Roger Federer returns the ball to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their BMW Tennis Open final match in Munich. Top seed Federer lifted the title having not dropped a set, the Swiss beating Nieminen 6-1 6-4 to win his maiden crown at the claycourt event.

Although Federer would be ousted in the French Open first round later that month, he went on to win his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. May 4, 2003

FORMULA ONE - Ferrari mechanics celebrate German driver Michael Schumacher's victory as he drives past the chequered flag in the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona. Starting from pole position in Ferrari's new F2003-GA car, Schumacher won the 65-lap race as Renault's Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Rubens Barrichello completed the podium.

Ferrari won seven races with the car that season to claim the constructors' championship while Schumacher won a sixth driver's title, breaking Juan Manuel Fangio's 46-year-old record. May 4, 2003

SOCCER - Porto coach Jose Mourinho celebrates with his players at the Antas stadium after winning the Portuguese Primeira Liga title with four games to spare. The title was Mourinho's first as a manager, having taken over in 2002, as Porto eventually finished with an 11-point lead over his former team Benfica to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Mourinho's Porto would go on to win the league title again the following season andy topped that with the Champions League trophy as well before he moved to Chelsea in the close season. May 4, 2008

MOTOGP - Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi of Italy races to win the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. Rossi had qualified second-fastest on the grid but beat Spaniard Dani Pedrosa in wet conditions to claim his first victory in eight months.

The circuit hosted only four MotoGP races between 2005 and 2008 and was removed from the calendar the following season. Rossi won both the inaugural and final race. May 4, 2012

BASKETBALL - U.S. President Barack Obama holds a jersey presented to him by the University of Kentucky men's basketball team at the White House in Washington. The Kentucky Wildcats captured their eighth title and first since 1998 when they beat the Kansas Jayhawks 67-59 in the 2012 NCAA championship game a month earlier, with current Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis being named MVP.

"These guys are too young," Obama said. "And keep in mind, at this time last year, three of the Wildcats' five starters were still in high school. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist couldn't even vote yet." May 4, 2013

BOXING - Heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands a punch on his Italian challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim. Pianeta came into the fight undefeated in 27 bouts but Klitschko knocked him down in the fourth and fifth rounds before stopping his former sparring partner in the sixth.

Klitschko is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, having reigned as heavyweight champion for a total of 12 years and beaten a record 23 opponents in title fights. May 4, 2019

MOTOR RACING - Britain's Jamie Chadwick celebrates with a trophy after winning the opening race of the inaugural season of the new all-female W Series in Hockenheim, Germany. She was presented with her prize by South African Desire Wilson, who made history in 1980 when she beat a field of men to win a non-championship British Formula One race.

Chadwick would finish on the podium five times in the six-race championship to become the first W Series champion in August. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)