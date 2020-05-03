Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweat and saliva aren't big requirements in white-ball cricket, feels Jaydev Unadkat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:49 IST
Sweat and saliva aren't big requirements in white-ball cricket, feels Jaydev Unadkat

There is a raging debate on whether the use of sweat and saliva should be banned once cricket resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic but seamer Jaydev Unadkat feels that these components won't make much of a difference with white ball. Unadkat, who has played 7 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, is a sought-after name in the IPL and plies his trade for Rajasthan Royals.

"I think white ball won't be a problem as a whole. Even in ODIs, you will be using two new balls 25 overs each. Reverse swing has never been a big factor in white-ball cricket. Even the new ball doesn't require any sweat or saliva as far as white ball is concerned," Unadkat told PTI during an interaction. The Ranji Trophy-winning Saurashtra captain said the reason behind that is that the quote of white lacquer requires little or no sweat or saliva for swing.

"White lacquer remains shiny even if you just rub it on your trousers while for red ball, the red lacquer and the red leather demands that we shine it more with saliva and sweat," the left-arm seamer said. That's the reason, he feels, that in limited over contests, it will be a lesser risk for bowlers and can be started before one gets to the Test and first-class games.

"If we are starting with white-ball contests, we will surely have an advantage as saliva and sweat are as big a factor as it could be in red-ball cricket." Even for red-ball cricket, Unadkat feels that precautions will be necessary only if cricket starts before the pandemic have subsided completely. "If we start closed doors, then probably certain precautions will be mandatory." Unadkat says that a prolonged break also means that he will be on even keel with some of the other bowlers who would be vying for their places in the Indian team for the World T20.

In fact, had the IPL started on March 29, Unadkat would have barely got three weeks rest after a gruelling domestic season where he carried the burden of Saurashtra bowling. "To be honest, the big break evens out a lot of things as far as team selection is concerned. A lot will depend on can carry the form through the break and who can can come out sooner.

"You can't really judge now as you dont know how big the break will be. Even if I don't get match time sooner, if we get practice time sooner, it won't take much time to get back the rhythm." While remaining fit has been a requirement, Unadkat has taken time out to pursue another vocation, which is learning guitar. It was his fiancee Rinny who encouraged him to take up online guitar classes along with her.

"I had done a a few classes in the past but then lost touch a couple of years back. Luckily my fiancee is also a guitar fan and has taken lessons in the past and both of of us decided to enrol for online classes. "Two notations that I am currently trying to pick up are Ben King's Stand By Me and John Legend's All of Me are some tunes that I am picking up. Still a little difficult," Unadkat said.

While the fingers strum the strings of guitar, they also want to feel the seam of five and half ounce of hard cherry. "Now, after more than one month, I am missing being out there on the field and at the same time I know that we have not experienced anything like this before. I think we have to support each other as we go through this." PTI KHS KHS AH AH AH

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the ...

Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus: Kejriwal.

Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus Kejriwal....

Journalists must perform duties fearlessly: Mamata

Hailing the role of press in a democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged media persons to work fearlessly. Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the CM said she respected journalists for ...

MCA Apex Council member Sarnaik helps Maidan groundsmen

Mumbai Cricket Association MCA apwx council member Vihang Sarnaik has come in the aid of around 45 groundsmen, whose livelihood have been affected due to the countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, I tried my best t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020