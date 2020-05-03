Former WR Bryant objects after Cowboys sign Dalton

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:16 IST
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was not exactly enamored with the team's addition of quarterback Andy Dalton on Saturday, taking up the cause for current Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Bryant, who last played for the Cowboys in 2017, called out his former team on social media for adding Dalton as Prescott attempts to negotiate a long-term contract to remain in Dallas.

"Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he's a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line... Pay Dak...," Bryant posted to Twitter on Saturday, shortly after the arrival of Dalton was reported. "I watched the cowboys pay Tony (Romo) Twice once without a winning rec... I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense" Bryant is far from the only one making the observation, with many NFL pundits acknowledging Dalton's signing as possible contract leverage. Also noted is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was able to quickly secure a $3 million deal with Dalton, a Texas native, that reportedly could be worth up to $7 million in incentives.

Negotiations with Prescott have not been as efficient, although he can make $31 million in 2020 after the Cowboys handed him the franchise tag. Romo secured a six-year, $108 million contract with the Cowboys after the team went 8-8 in 2012. Dallas also went 8-8 with Prescott last season but have made the playoffs twice (2016, 2018) with the Mississippi State product at quarterback.

In 64 games over four seasons, all as a starter, Prescott, 26, has thrown for 15,778 yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. In 133 games over nine seasons, all as a starter, Dalton, 32, has thrown for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions. --Field Level Media

