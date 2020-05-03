Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 3

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:35 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Columbia K Milstein transfers to Vanderbilt Columbia kicker Oren Milstein is transferring to Venderbilt, he announced on social media. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-VAN- MILSTEIN-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

-- Northwestern lands four-star DE recruit

Sought-after defensive end prospect Najee Story committed to Northwestern on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NW-STORY, Field Level Media ----

MLB MLB The Show championship series Coverage of the championship series of the MLB The Show Players tournament. BASEBALL-MLB-THESHOW, Field Level Media

-- Ex-MLB All-Star Keough dies at 64 Former All-Star pitcher Matt Keough died Saturday of undisclosed causes. He was 64. BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-KEOUGH-OBIT, Field Level Media

---- NFL

Former WR Bryant objects after Cowboys sign Dalton Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was not exactly enamored with the team's addition of quarterback Andy Dalton on Saturday, taking up the cause for current Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-BRYANT-PRESCOTT, Field Level Media --

Chiefs sign Michigan QB Patterson Undrafted Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PATTERSON, Field Level Media ----

COLLEGE BASKETBALL UCLA's Hill to skip draft, return to school UCLA big man Jalen Hill has decided to remain with the Bruins and withdraw his name from NBA draft consideration. BASKETBALL-NCAAF-UCLA-HILL, Field Level Media

---- TENNIS

USTA considering Indian Wells as U.S. Open alternative The Southern California desert could play host to tennis' U.S. Open later this year if the event is unable to take place at New York later this summer. TENNIS-ATP-USTA-USOPEN, Field Level Media ----

ESPORTS SUNDAY event schedule: CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - CIS CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Europe Dota 2 -- WePlay! Pushka League eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at "Dover" MLB The Show Players League -- championship series CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America NHL Player Gaming Challenge eMLS Tournament Special -- NYRB-NYCFC, Dallas-Houston Overwatch League, Week 13

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US-Taliban deal provides opportunity for reconciliation in Afghanistan: Pak

Pakistan said on Sunday that the peace agreement between the US and the Taliban has provided an opportunity for reconciliation and inclusive political dispensation in war-torn Afghanistan. The Foreign Office said that the agreement signed i...

DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 78 lakh in Bihar, one held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Sunday seized 436.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 78 lakh in Bihars Patna district and arrested a person in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI personnel intercepted a container truck on the P...

Lockdown: NCW receives 315 domestic violence complaints in April

A girl being physically abused to get married and a man seeking protection for his sister being beaten at her in-laws home were among 315 complaints of domestic violence received by the NCW in April, when the country was under a lockdown du...

Athletics-Duplantis, Lavillenie settle for tie in garden pole vault challenge

Former Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie of France and Swedens world record holder Mondo Duplantis shared the spoils in the Ultimate Garden Clash, despite competing in locations 8,000km apart during the COVID-19 lockdown. Along ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020