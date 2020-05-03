Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Columbia K Milstein transfers to Vanderbilt Columbia kicker Oren Milstein is transferring to Venderbilt, he announced on social media. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-VAN- MILSTEIN-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

-- Northwestern lands four-star DE recruit

Sought-after defensive end prospect Najee Story committed to Northwestern on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NW-STORY, Field Level Media ----

MLB MLB The Show championship series Coverage of the championship series of the MLB The Show Players tournament. BASEBALL-MLB-THESHOW, Field Level Media

-- Ex-MLB All-Star Keough dies at 64 Former All-Star pitcher Matt Keough died Saturday of undisclosed causes. He was 64. BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-KEOUGH-OBIT, Field Level Media

---- NFL

Former WR Bryant objects after Cowboys sign Dalton Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was not exactly enamored with the team's addition of quarterback Andy Dalton on Saturday, taking up the cause for current Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-BRYANT-PRESCOTT, Field Level Media --

Chiefs sign Michigan QB Patterson Undrafted Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PATTERSON, Field Level Media ----

COLLEGE BASKETBALL UCLA's Hill to skip draft, return to school UCLA big man Jalen Hill has decided to remain with the Bruins and withdraw his name from NBA draft consideration. BASKETBALL-NCAAF-UCLA-HILL, Field Level Media

---- TENNIS

USTA considering Indian Wells as U.S. Open alternative The Southern California desert could play host to tennis' U.S. Open later this year if the event is unable to take place at New York later this summer. TENNIS-ATP-USTA-USOPEN, Field Level Media ----

ESPORTS SUNDAY event schedule: CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - CIS CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Europe Dota 2 -- WePlay! Pushka League eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at "Dover" MLB The Show Players League -- championship series CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America NHL Player Gaming Challenge eMLS Tournament Special -- NYRB-NYCFC, Dallas-Houston Overwatch League, Week 13