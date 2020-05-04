Sports-On this day... May 5

ON THIS DAY -- May 5 May 5, 1996

MOTOR RACING - Briton Damon Hill of Williams salutes the crowd as he passes the chequered flag at the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola. Ferrari's Michael Schumacher was second and Gerhard Berger in a Benetton finished third. The race ended amid chaotic scenes as the crowd, estimated at over 105,000, swarmed on to the circuit during Hill's victory lap despite warnings on the public broadcast system, as the Tifosi congregated to pay tribute to Schumacher.

World champion Schumacher's drive ended in drama as his right front wheel locked on the final lap and he pulled off the track immediately after crossing the finish line. May 5, 1998

SOCCER - Inter Milan's Brazilian striker Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's third goal in the 3-0 win over Lazio in an all-Italian UEFA Cup final at the Parc des Princes, Paris. It was world player of the year Ronaldo's second European trophy in successive seasons after winning the Cup Winners' Cup with Barcelona the previous year.

Fellow South Americans Ivan Zamorano and Javier Zanetti also scored as Inter took their tally of European trophies to five after two European Cups in the 1960s. May 5, 2001

SOCCER - Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham leads the celebrations after his team won the Premier League title at Old Trafford. The England international, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at United, finished the season with 21 goals in all competitions to be named both the Professional Footballers' Association and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year.

Sheringham, 35, was out of contract with United and left the club to rejoin Tottenham Hotspur later that month. May 5, 2003

CRICKET - Colonel Mark Theobald, commander of the British forces, plays a shot to inaugurate a friendly cricket match between the British contingent of international peacekeepers and the Afghan cricket team in Kabul. Afghan returnees who had spent many years in Pakistan and India had begun to introduce cricket to their homeland. The locals beat the British forces in the game.

Afghanistan would not qualify for the 50-over World Cup until 2015 and acquired test status only in 2017. May 5, 2007

MOTOR RACING - Sebastien Loeb of France powers his Citroen through a stream during the 12th stage of the 27th edition of Argentina's World Rally in the mountainous province of Cordoba. The Citroen driver reeled off five successive stage wins, and seven in all, on the gravel roads near Argentina's second city Cordoba to lead Ford's Marcus Gronholm by 19.2 seconds.

The triple world champion went on to seal a third straight win in the race which had come to life after the first leg was scrapped when drivers struggled to make the 700km journey back to Cordoba from a super-special stage in Buenos Aires. May 5, 2012

SOCCER - Striker Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the German Bundesliga title after their 4-0 victory over Freiburg in Dortmund. It was defending champions Dortmund's fifth Bundesliga title and eighth German top-flight crown as they finished eight points above Bayern Munich after 34 matches.

Poland international Lewandowski finished the campaign with 30 goals in all competitions and his hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Bayern Munich in the Cup final a week later helped Juergen Klopp's side complete a memorable double. May 5, 2012

SOCCER - Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola is tossed in the air by his players after his last game at the Camp Nou, a 4-0 victory over local rivals Espanyol in which striker Lionel Messi scored four times to take his tally for the season to 72 goals. It was the perfect send-off for Guardiola, who won three La Liga titles, the Spanish Cup twice and Champions League twice in his four seasons managing the senior team.

"Life has given me this gift during the past five years of being able to live with these players and enjoy this spectacle," Guardiola told fans. "I have been the privileged one, to feel so loved and admired during all these years." May 5, 2017

SWIMMING - Kim Chambers, a renowned open-water swimmer from New Zealand, reacts after swimming across the United States-Mexico border to send a message of solidarity to migrants, in Tijuana, Mexico. Chambers was among 12 athletes from five countries who embarked on the swim, crossing the border escorted by a Mexican Navy ship and kayakers who paddled alongside them for safety.

May 5, 2018 CYCLING - Quick-Step rider Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the second stage of the Giro d'Italia as Australian Rohan Dennis took the overall lead.

Viviani was well off the pace with less than two km to go but the Italian powered home to win comfortably ahead of Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe). Chris Froome wrote his name into the history books later that month, becoming the first Briton to win the gruelling event which he was riding for the first time since 2010.

May 5, 2018 SOCCER - Chelsea celebrate winning the Women's FA Cup for only the second time in their history, with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in London.

Swiss Ramona Bachmann scored their first two goals before Vivianne Miedema pulled one back. Fran Kirby, the Women's Footballer of the Year, restored the two-goal lead within three minutes. The match was played in front of a crowd of 45,423 -- a new record in the competition. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)