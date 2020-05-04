Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Du Plessis commits to play all three formats for South Africa

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:47 IST
Cricket-Du Plessis commits to play all three formats for South Africa

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has committed to playing for his country in all three formats of the game in the 2020/21 season, a boost for a test side that lacks experience and depth in the batting lineup. The 35-year-old relinquished the captaincy in the limited overs formats to Quinton de Kock, and the team will also have a new test skipper for their tour of West Indies, which is still scheduled to start in late July.

Du Plessis says the lack of cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the Indian Premier League postponed, has reignited his desire to stay in the international arena. He will make himself available for future One-Day International series having not featured in the 50-over format since the 2019 World Cup in England.

"I still love playing for the Proteas. I still see myself adding huge value," he said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa on Monday. "I am extremely motivated and keen to play in all three formats. This time away from the game has made sure that the hunger is still there for me and that is a big thing for players, to really still love what you do."

Du Plessis says he will miss the captaincy but is relishing a role as mentor for the new generation of leaders. "I love captaincy, it is a part of who I am. I have captained since the age of 13. I still look at myself as a leader before a player, so I enjoy that more than anything else.

"I will always miss it, but I do think that the time has come for me to move on to a position of growing other leaders, something that I feel is lacking in our system. "I want to make sure I can create some sort of value towards that, helping guys with someone who is there to guide them and, if they want to, to have someone they can talk to within the team.

"It is a great opportunity for five or six guys to come together and create a leadership group in the Proteas that will drive the culture for the next four or five years." Du Plessis won 18 of his 36 tests as captain since taking over the role from AB de Villiers in 2016.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Saras Collection launched to showcase daily utility products made by rural SHGs

The Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, launched The Saras Collection on the Government e-Marketplace GeM portal at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today. A uniq...

Livestream viewings help keep Sweden's housing market going amid pandemic

Social distancing rules are prompting Swedens real estate to turn increasingly to livestreaming house viewings to keep the property market going amid fears of a sharp price fall as COVID-19 hits the economy.While Sweden has opted against th...

Bihar govt to pay rail fare of stranded workers, students returning to state: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that stranded people of Bihar, including migrants and students, coming back to the state via special trains will not have to pay for rail tickets and their fare will be paid by the state gove...

Maha: Queues outside liquor shops amid confusion on opening

Long queues were seen outside liquor outlets in Mumbai and Pune on Monday, a day after the state government said shops of non-essential items, including liquor, will be allowed to open in COVID-19 non-containment zones, but to the dismay of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020