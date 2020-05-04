Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming world championships moved from 2021 to 2022

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:02 IST
Swimming world championships moved from 2021 to 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The next swimming world championships, scheduled for summer 2021 in Japan, have been pushed back until May 2022 following the postponement of the Olympic Games, the sport's governing body said Monday. The world championships were due to be held in Fukuoka next year from July 16-August 1 but will instead take place from May 13-29 in 2022, the international swimming federation (FINA) said in a statement.

The 2020 Olympic Games were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now run from July 23-August 8 in 2021. "After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," said FINA president Julio Maglione.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned." The world aquatics championships also feature diving, open water swimming, synchronized swimming, and water polo.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Saras Collection launched to showcase daily utility products made by rural SHGs

The Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, launched The Saras Collection on the Government e-Marketplace GeM portal at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today. A uniq...

Livestream viewings help keep Sweden's housing market going amid pandemic

Social distancing rules are prompting Swedens real estate to turn increasingly to livestreaming house viewings to keep the property market going amid fears of a sharp price fall as COVID-19 hits the economy.While Sweden has opted against th...

Bihar govt to pay rail fare of stranded workers, students returning to state: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that stranded people of Bihar, including migrants and students, coming back to the state via special trains will not have to pay for rail tickets and their fare will be paid by the state gove...

Maha: Queues outside liquor shops amid confusion on opening

Long queues were seen outside liquor outlets in Mumbai and Pune on Monday, a day after the state government said shops of non-essential items, including liquor, will be allowed to open in COVID-19 non-containment zones, but to the dismay of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020