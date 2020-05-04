Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Motivated and keen' to play all three formats: Faf du Plessis

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Monday said that he is 'extremely motivated and keen' to represent his country in all the three formats of the game.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:42 IST
'Motivated and keen' to play all three formats: Faf du Plessis
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. Image Credit: ANI

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Monday said that he is 'extremely motivated and keen' to represent his country in all the three formats of the game. Faf gave up the Proteas captaincy earlier this year to give youngsters an opportunity to lead the side. Quinton de Kock was appointed as the Proteas limited-overs skipper.

"I still love playing for the Proteas. I still see myself adding huge value. I am extremely motivated and keen to play in all three formats. This time away from the game has made sure that the hunger is still there for me and that is a big thing for players, to really still love what you do," he said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa on Monday. Du Plessis, who led the South African side in the 2019 World Cup, said he will miss the captaincy but is relishing a role as mentor for the new generation of leaders.

"I love captaincy, it is a part of who I am. I have captained since the age of 13. I still look at myself as a leader before a player, so I enjoy that more than anything else," du Plessis said. "I will always miss it, but I do think that the time has come for me to move on to a position of growing other leaders, something that I feel is lacking in our system," he added.

Du Plessis won 18 of his 36 Tests as captain since taking over the role from AB de Villiers in 2016. The 35-year-old believes that the side has 5-6 players who can lead the team for the coming years. "It is a great opportunity for five or six guys to come together and create a leadership group in the Proteas that will drive the culture for the next four or five years," the right-handed batsman said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

England's COVID-19 hospital death toll has smallest rise since March

Englands COVID-19 hospital death toll rose 204, the lowest daily increase since late March, to 21,384, the health service said.The health service said that three of the 204 patients who died had no known underlying health condition. ...

Odd News Roundup: President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test; Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia's coronavirus battle and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat testCoronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday because he said they had retur...

Ensure seamless inter-state truck movement during lockdown: Centre to states

The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked states and union territories to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement, saying it is necessary for supply of essentials and keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the COVI...

TAIPA says industry needs clarity on resuming construction, installation of new telecom towers

Industry body TAIPA is awaiting clarity on the issue of whether work on construction and installation of new telecom towers can resume, amid significant easing of nationwide curbs aimed at reopening businesses and fuelling Indias economic e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020