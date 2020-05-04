Ten coronavirus cases in Germany's top two divisions: league

Ten coronavirus cases in Germany's top two divisions: leaguePTI | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:16 IST
The German Football League (DFL) said Monday there have been 10 positive tests for coronavirus among players and backroom staff across the 36 clubs in the top two divisions
The DFL, which hopes to restart the season later this month, reported that 10 out of 1,724 tests returned a positive result, three of which were already known to involve Bundesliga team Cologne.
