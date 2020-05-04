Cowboys sign Dalton, waive Rush

Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday as the team officially brought in a backup to Dak Prescott and waived their former No. 2 quarterback, Cooper Rush. Dalton was released by the Cincinnati Bengals last week after nine years with the franchise. The Cowboys reportedly will pay Dalton $3 million in base salary to be Prescott's backup, a move that brings the team some insurance in the event Prescott holds out in a contract dispute.

Dalton, NFL Network reported, can earn up to $4 million in incentives based largely on playing time. Prescott was given the franchise tag by the Cowboys in March and wants a long-term deal with a value of more than $35 million annually.

Rush was scheduled to earn $2.1 million in 2020 before becoming a free agent after the season. The 26-year-old played collegiately at Central Michigan and signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

--Field Level Media