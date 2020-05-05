Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Play ball, South Korea steps up to the plate as MLB idles

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:35 IST
Baseball-Play ball, South Korea steps up to the plate as MLB idles

Major League Baseball may not yet be ready to play ball but ESPN said on Monday it would provide Americans with their baseball fix after reaching a deal to broadcast Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) games. With MLB shutting down Spring Training due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, America's national pastime has been put on hold as league officials mull over numerous scenarios to get back onto the field as stay-at-home restrictions begin to ease across the United States.

Until then, the KBO will fill the gap with ESPN broadcasting six games per week, starting with Tuesday's season opener between the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions. The deal includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship.

All games will be played in empty stadiums without fans. "The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives," said KBO commissioner Chung Un-chan in a statement.

"During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. "I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport.”

South Korea is set to further relax social distancing rules on Wednesday, allowing a phased re-opening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control. Widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps have enabled South Korea to limit the spread of the virus rather than rely on the lengthy lockdowns seen elsewhere.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's coronavirus cases cross 20,000 with 476 deaths: Health Ministry

Pakistan on Monday reported 755 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total confirmed infections to 20,941 with 476 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. The Ministry of National Health Services said that out of the total patients...

Israel, easing restrictions, seeks new "coronavirus normal"

Israel on Monday eased many restrictions on the public put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the countrys success in containing the virus so far. Israelis, who for the most part hav...

Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar ...

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020