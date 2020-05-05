Colts decline Hooker's 2021 option

The Indianapolis Colts passed on safety Malik Hooker's fifth-year option on Monday, the deadline for teams to exercise the extra year for 2017 first-round picks. Hooker, the 15th overall pick in 2017, will be 24 years old when he is eligible for free agency in March 2021. He signed a fully guaranteed $12.6 million deal as a rookie that expires at the end of the upcoming season.

General manager Chris Ballard said in his season-ending press conference that Hooker was "solid" but "tailed off at the end" of the 2019 season, the first strong indication the Colts might pass on a commitment for another season. Hooker's fifth-year option would have paid the free safety slightly less than $7 million for the 2021 season. He will count $4 million against the 2020 salary cap.

Hooker has played 34 games (33 starts) in three seasons, requiring two surgeries -- hernia, torn labrum -- in 2017. He had 51 tackles and two interceptions in 2019 and has seven career picks.