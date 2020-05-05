Teams decline fifth-year options on four of 2017's top five picks

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 04:04 IST
Four of the top five selections in the 2017 NFL Draft had their fifth-year options declined by their clubs prior to Monday's deadline. Overall, 17 of the first-round picks from 2017 had their options exercised, and 13 had their options declined. One player (Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey) signed a new contract, and one player (Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton) had been waived last September.

The players who had their options declined are eligible to become free agents following the 2020 season. Defensive end Myles Garrett, the top overall selection, had his option ($15.18 million) picked up by the Cleveland Browns. But the next four picks -- in order Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ($24.84 million), San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas ($13.14 million), Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette ($8.48 million) and Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis ($15.68 million) -- had their options declined.

The list of other players who had their fifth-year options picked up includes New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (sixth overall, $9.86 million), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (10th, $24.84 million) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12th, $17.54 million). McCaffrey, the eighth selection, recently hit the jackpot by landing a four-year, $64 million deal. The contract is the richest ever for a running back.

McCaffrey was in line to have his fifth-year option ($8.48 million) picked up before the two sides agreed to the landmark deal. Charlton, selected 28th overall in 2017 by Dallas, was picked up by the Dolphins last season after he was waived by the Cowboys. Miami released him last week, and he subsequently agreed to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross, the ninth overall choice, had his $15.68 million option declined. On Monday, Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (15th, $6.77 million) and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris (22nd, $10.05 million) had their options declined.

--Field Level Media

