Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis plans virus-related financial fund: 800 players, $6M

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 09:12 IST
Tennis plans virus-related financial fund: 800 players, $6M

The governing bodies of tennis plan to announce as soon as this week they are launching a fund of more than $6 million aimed at lessening the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic for about 800 singles and doubles players. According to an email obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, the WTA and ATP professional tours, the groups that run the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation are expected to establish eligibility rules that will factor in the players' rankings and past prize money earnings.

If $6 million were evenly distributed to 800 players, each would get $7,500. The seven entities involved in the initiative are contributing to what the email refers to as the “Player Relief Programme,” and the money will be divided equally among men and women. The hope is additional funding will come via other sources, including donations from higher-earning players and auctions.

The email also confirms the WTA and ATP would oversee the distribution of the financial aid, something mentioned when word emerged last month of some sort of tennis fund in the works. Like most sports around the world, tennis has been on hold since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 30 tournaments have been postponed or canceled — Wimbledon was scrapped for the first time in 75 years, for example — and no sanctioned events are on the calendar until mid-July at the earliest. That has left many players ranked outside the top 100, along with coaches and others in the industry, trying to figure out how to deal with economic issues. Some exhibitions are being organized without fans, including an eight-man event in Germany that began Friday and wrapped up Monday.

Most lower-ranked players depend on participating in tournaments to make their income; if they can't compete, they can't earn. “It's obviously very unprecedented. Most tennis players ... most of their income is basically 100% prize money. Not everyone has endorsement deals that have guaranteed money. So it's obviously a really big struggle when there's no tournaments,” Mitchell Krueger, a 26-year-old American currently ranked 195th, said in an interview last month. “Outside of maybe getting injured — where you're maybe laid off for a month, two months, three months, depending on however bad your injury might be — you're kind of in a situation right now that most players have never been in.”

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tara Reid, Vivica A Fox to star in thriller 'Masha's Mushroom'

Actors Tara Reid and Vivica A Fox are reuniting for a suspense thriller titled Mashas Mushroom, which they will also produce. The duo previously starred together in Sharknado 2 The Second One and The Last Sharknado Its About Time. Accordi...

Trump taps Indian-American lawyer as US representative to World Bank's lending arm IBRD

US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American lawyer Ashok Michael Pinto as a representative to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Banks lending arm. Pinto, who has worked as a Special Assistant a...

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel.

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel....

F1 director says more spending cuts needed to preserve teams

The managing director of Formula One has said spending cuts will be necessary to prevent the tragedy of teams leaving the sport amid the coronavirus. Ross Brawn added Monday that the cost cap for the 2021 season is set to be cut to 145 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020