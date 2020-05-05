Sport-On this day... May 6

ON THIS DAY -- May 6 May 6, 1998

SOCCER - Inter Milan striker Ronaldo rounds Lazio goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani before slotting home into an open net to seal a 3-0 win in the UEFA Cup final. Ronaldo scored 34 goals in all competitions to end the season as Inter's top scorer.

The Brazilian stayed at the club for four more seasons before joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2002. May 6, 1999

BASKETBALL - Toronto Raptors' Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and John Thomas stand together following their 96-87 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last game of the NBA season. Disputes between NBA owners and the players' union led to a lockout that delayed the start of the campaign and forced the regular season to be shortened.

The Raptors beat the Cavaliers to end the season with a 23-27 record - their best since the franchise was formed four years earlier. May 6, 2002

SOCCER - Valencia players ride a double-decker bus through the city as they celebrate their first La Liga title in 31 years. Valencia struggled in the first half of the season but won 13 of their final 17 games to seal the title in manager Rafael Benitez's first year at the helm. They also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup that season.

May 6, 2007 TRIATHLON - Portugal's Vanessa Fernandes greets the public as she nears the finish line of the women's race of the Lisbon Triathlon World Cup.

Fernandes finished in two hours, four minutes and 45 seconds, over a minute ahead of Michelle Dillon in second. A two-time world champion, Fernandes won the European Triathlon Championships for five consecutive years and also took home silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

May 6, 2014 ATHLETICS - Oscar Pistorius sits in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria during the trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day the previous year.

A six-time Paralympic Games champion, Pistorius said he had shot Steenkamp after mistaking her for an intruder. He was given an initial jail term of six years which was later increased to 13 years by South Africa's Supreme Court, who deemed the original sentence "shockingly lenient".

May 6, 2017 BOXING - Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. exchange punches during their catchweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

A 4-to-1 favourite, Alvarez cut Chavez open in the third round to take control of the fight before winning a unanimous points victory. The Mexican's next fight against faced Gennady Golovkin ended in a draw, but he won the rematch to become the WBA supermiddleweight, WBC middleweight and IBF middleweight champion.

May 6, 2018 TENNIS - Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with a drive in the car presented to the winner after beating compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-3 to retain his BMW Open title.

World number three Zverev followed up with triumph in Madrid before reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros and also won titles in Washington and the season-ending ATP Finals that year. May 6, 2018

SOCCER - Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany celebrates with team mates and the Premier League title after a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Promoted Huddersfield restricted City to only two shots on target, as they dug in for an important point in their successful bid to remain in the Premier League.

City won their remaining games to become the first English top-flight club to earn 100 points in a season and broke records for goals scored in a Premier League season (106), consecutive wins, most victories (32) and best goal difference (+79). May 6, 2019

GOLF - U.S. President Donald Trump greets Tiger Woods before awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the nation's highest civilian honour -- in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Woods stunned the sports world by winning his fifth Masters title at Augusta a month earlier, ending an 11-year drought at the majors.

His triumph followed personal and professional setbacks, including his divorce and multiple surgeries over the previous decade. May 6, 2019

MOTOR RACING - Martin Truex Jr. takes the checkered flag to win the Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway. The 400-lap race was postponed from its Sunday start due to rain and Truex Jr, who qualified in 13th, quickly made his way up the field to win his second race of the season.

He finished the season in second place, five points behind champion Kyle Busch. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)