Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Governing bodies must balance calendar, says Becker

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:03 IST
INTERVIEW-Tennis-Governing bodies must balance calendar, says Becker

Tennis governing bodies should use the time during the lengthy coronavirus shutdown to align their interests and fix the imbalance in the calendar, six-times Grand Slam winner Boris Becker told Reuters on Tuesday.

Roger Federer called for a merger between the men's and women's tours on social media recently, with the men's ATP Tour Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, and his women's WTA Tour counterpart Steve Simon, both welcoming the suggestion. Becker backed the idea and said the ongoing pause is an opportunity for the sport's stakeholders to work together.

"In my perfect world I would like to see much more combined events," Becker said in an interview. "Men and women events over 10 days would be the ideal scenario moving forward. In my take we have too many tennis tournaments week in week out.

"Sometimes we have two or three in the same week in different countries which I don't think is right. And obviously the smaller tournaments will have a hard time to survive in the current crisis. And who knows where they are going to be put back next year. "So I would really hope the governing bodies and big tournaments, the Masters Series on both sides, that they really come together and find a formula which is good for the game."

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July as countries have shut borders and gone into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of Wimbledon and the postponement of the French Open to September, while the status of the U.S. Open, scheduled to take place as usual in late August, is still unclear.

TENNIS WIPEOUT Many have voiced doubts if professional tennis can return in 2020 with the sport needing players to jet around the world to participate in tournaments.

"I think a lot depends on the decision regarding the U.S. Open and the French Open," said Becker, who was named as an ambassador for GG Poker and King's Resort last month. "I think if that's positive then we will have a tournament or two before the Open in America. I think it was good of the Open to say 'listen, let's wait and see and not make a rushed decision'.

"If it is positive then I think we will have tennis for the rest of the year. If we don't have the Open, the French Open, I don't think we will have tennis for the rest of the year." The possibility of a total tennis wipeout for the rest of the season has led some to speculate whether the shutdown would be more detrimental to younger players or the game's dominant talents.

Becker believes the younger generation would be harder hit, having lost out on a year's experience. "If the year is lost, I don't think it's bad for Federer or Serena (Williams) because they haven't really abused their bodies for another year, in a way they have gained a year," the German said of the duo, who will both turn 39 this year.

"I think it is good for Andy Murray because it gives him more time to come back and get physically ready for 2021. "I think it benefits more (Novak) Djokovic, (Rafa) Nadal, Federer because they know how good they are, they know what to do, and I don't think we are going to see a change of form from them." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Fans expected Prison Break Season 6 to premiere in 2020 but the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry with a loss of billions of dollars. However, the actors of Prison Break continue to encourage fans and assu...

Pentagon denies any role in any Venezuelan incursion, echoing Trump

The Pentagon added its voice to President Donald Trumps denial on Tuesday of any involvement in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country.The United States government had nothing to do with...

Revenge porn soars in Europe's coronavirus lockdown as student fights back

Revenge porn is surging across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, with a doubling of cases reported in Britain on Tuesday, while a student campaigner in France has spent hours getting girls naked photos removed from the internet. Womens ri...

Trump denies ties to Venezuelan attack with 2 US men jailed

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States had nothing to do with an alleged incursion into Venezuela that landed two U.S. citizens behind bars in the crisis-stricken South American nation. Trump said he had just learned of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020