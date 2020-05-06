Titans CB Ryan says goodbye to Tennessee

Free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan said farewell to the Tennessee Titans organization and fans on Tuesday in an Instagram post and said he wants to continue his career elsewhere. "My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close," he began his post.

"To the @Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. "To my Titans Teammates: I love all y'all. Being a leader and earning y'all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one. "

He added he was "looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me" before ending his post with "#PayDerrick," a reference to running back Derrick Henry. Ryan was a third-round draft choice of the Patriots in 2013 and won two Super Bowls in New England. The Titans signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract before the 2017 season, and he reportedly is seeking a deal that would pay him at least $10 million this year -- a price Tennessee seemingly doesn't want to pay for a 29-year-old defensive back.

In 2019, he was a key contributor for the Titans, who lost the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles to go with a career-high 113 tackles in 16 games. He played 99 percent of snaps on defense. Ryan also picked off Tom Brady and scampered into the end zone in the waning moments of Tennessee's 20-13 victory over the Patriots in the wild-card round on Jan. 4.

In his career, he has 494 tackles, 11 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 17 interceptions.