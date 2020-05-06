Sports-On this day... May 7

ON THIS DAY -- May 7 May 7, 2002

BASKETBALL - Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher runs from airborne San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan as Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal looks on during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final clash at Staples Center in Los Angeles. San Antonio picked up a narrow 88-85 victory to level the series but the Lakers won the next three games to qualify for the Conference Finals where they defeated Sacramento Kings 4-3.

The Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals to win their third successive championship. May 7, 2006

FORMULA ONE - Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher celebrates winning the European Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racing circuit in Germany. Schumacher finished second in qualifying but overtook polesitter Fernando Alonso during the final round of pit stops and held on to the lead for the remainder of the race to secure his 86th win.

The German retired at the end of the season but made a return to racing with Mercedes in 2010. He remained with the UK-based team for two years before retiring for the second time in 2012. May 7, 2006

SOCCER - Fireworks explode during farewell celebrations after Arsenal beat Wigan Athletic 4-2 in their last competitive game at Highbury Stadium. Thierry Henry scored a hat-trick to help the north London club seal fourth spot in the league. Post-match celebrations featured Arsenal heroes taking a lap of the 93-year-old stadium as a clock ticked down to mark the end of an era.

Arsenal moved to their new 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium the following season. May 7, 2007

SAILING - America's Cup challenger Desafio Espanol 2007 sails with spinnaker before their Round Robin 2 Flight 9 race against Victory Challenge at the Louis Vuitton Cup in Valencia. The Louis Vuitton Cup was a qualifying event to determine the challenger for the America's Cup and consisted of two round robins, two semi-finals and a final.

Desafio Espanol 2007 suffered a seven-second loss at the hands of Victory Challenge but qualified for the semi-finals where they were defeated 5-2 by Emirates Team New Zealand. May 7, 2011

TENNIS - Alize Cornet of France hits a return against Nuria Llagostera Vives of Spain during a qualifying match of the Italian Open. Cornet, seeded 11th, slumped to a 6-3 6-4 defeat by the Spaniard, who also failed to qualify for the Premier 5 event after she lost to Polona Hercog in straight sets in the next round.

Russia's Maria Sharapova won her 23rd career title by defeating Australia's Samantha Stosur 6–2 6–4 in the final. May 7, 2012

CYCLING - Team Sky rider Mark Cavendish crashes during the final rush of the 190-km third stage of the Giro d'Italia in Horsens, Denmark. The Briton looked set for victory but was brought down in a crash with Roberto Ferrari and had to cross the finish line on foot. Orica Greenedge rider Matthew Goss took advantage of the pile up and picked up the stage win.

Cavendish, considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time, won 15 individual stages in the Giro d'Italia as well as 30 individual stages in the Tour de France. May 7, 2014

WRESTLING - U.S. wrestler Jimmy Kennedy wrestles Aleksandr Bogomoev of Russia during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York. Wrestlers from the United States squared off against top wrestlers from the rest of the world to raise funds to support the operation of youth development wrestling programs in New York City.

Kennedy's 2-1 victory over Bogomoev paved the way for the U.S. to pick up an 8-3 win against the All Stars. May 7, 2015

ICE HOCKEY - Czech Republic's Jaromir Jagr beats France's goaltender Florian Hardy to score a goal during their World Championship game at the O2 Arena in Prague. Czech Republic sprung into action after a goalless first period and netted five times in two periods to run out 5-1 winners.

The Czechs qualified for the playoffs but ended up in fourth place after losing the bronze medal match to the United States. May 7, 2016

SOCCER - Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and winger Riyad Mahrez celebrate with the Premier League trophy after a 3-1 victory against Everton at the King Power Stadium. Leicester overcame 5000-1 odds to win the Premier League for the first time, finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli joined in the celebrations after being invited to sing in front of a packed stadium. May 7, 2019

SOCCER - Liverpool striker Divock Origi scores their fourth goal in a 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals at Anfield. Two goals from Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum helped Liverpool overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit and advance to their second successive Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Origi found the net again in the final against Tottenham Hotspur to help Liverpool complete a 2-0 victory and seal their sixth European Cup.