Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA players can start solo workouts at team sites Friday

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-05-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 09:25 IST
NBA players can start solo workouts at team sites Friday

NBA team facilities are set to reopen for individual player workouts on Friday in areas where state and local governments have eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions. It's the first small step on the road to resuming a 2019-20 NBA campaign that was shut down March 12 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, even though the league has unveiled no timetable to return and says it could change its workout plan based on updated virus news.

About a month of the regular season remains unplayed. Two months of playoff games were to have started almost three weeks ago. "We're excited... to take that first small step toward returning to play. We miss the competition. We miss the camaraderie," Utah Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said in a posting on the club website.

"We're going to ramp up systematically. The biggest goal is to have the confidence of the players and the staff that they can enter our facility safely." Not every team can open facilities for workouts and some clubs might choose not to open given the safety precautions required. California lockdown rules will keep the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers from working out at team facilities. The Utah Jazz don't plan to open on Friday, Lindsey said.

"That could be within a day or two, but my best guess is it will be after May 8," Lindsey said. "We want to make sure the facility meets all the league specifications, the local and state health officials' protocols, and then we're going to be even more stringent with those standards and create our own." Another concern for the league is not to provide some clubs a major edge over others because their players are allowed to work out at facilities while others are denied the opportunity, although no solution to that issue has been announced.

Many health safeguards will be in place for the solo workouts, with only four players allowed on the court at once, each shooting at different hoops with no passing between players and no coaches allowed in the sessions. According to multiple reports, the NBA will detail extra requirements for clubs and players, including all balls being sterilized after each session and players not being allowed to exercise at any team facility but that of their own club.

Players reportedly must wear face masks except during physical activity and have their tempratures taken before entering the building while staffers who rebound balls for players must wear masks and gloves. - 'Get pretty excited' - ======================== The Phoenix Suns were looking at May 16 return, a day after Arizona stay-at-home regulations are eased.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who had the NBA's best record at 53-12 when the season went on hiatus, were unsure as of Tuesday about workout timing. "When you hear reports about things opening up, you get pretty excited," Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton said. "But we don't have any information about ours yet." The workouts mark small progress toward a return to games, but safety is a top priority and what the relaxed stay-at-home measures produce in terms of virus spread will be a major factor in any return timetable.

"I do want to play right now, but I feel like everything that's going on right now is to protect everybody as long as we stay home and sort of stay away from each other," said Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant. "I'm doing good, but I definitely want to be out there on the court." Oklahoma City forward Danilo Gallinari, whose Italian homeland has also struggled with the deadly virus, longs for a post-pandemic world.

"We're going to get through it," he said. "Sooner or later, we're going to get through it.".

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air France job cuts set to test CEO Smith's consensual style

Air France-KLM is opening talks with its French unions on workforce cuts, Chief Executive Ben Smith told Reuters, as the airline group warned of mounting losses with no clear end in sight to the coronavirus crisis.Air France has scheduled a...

Colombia's coronavirus app troubles show rocky path without tech from Apple, Google

Colombia has removed the contact-tracing feature in its official app for informing residents about the novel coronavirus after experiencing glitches, but aims to rebuild using potentially more reliable technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet...

Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks

Equinor has suspended its 2020 oil and gas output guidance amid government-imposed curtailments and a glut of supply, and could take further action to scale back operations this year, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.With operatio...

Some senators may be rethinking virus testing for lawmakers

Some senators now say theyd like lawmakers to be tested for the coronavirus, just days after congressional leaders declined an offer of 1,000 tests from the Trump White House. Without testing, Were disease vectors, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020