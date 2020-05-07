Didn't get too many big scores last season, says Joe Burns

Left Menu
After getting a central contract from Cricket Australia, opening batsman Joe Burns on Thursday conceded that he did not capitalise on his good form last season and failed to register big scores.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:29 IST
Australia's opening batsman Joe Burns (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After getting a central contract from Cricket Australia, opening batsman Joe Burns on Thursday conceded that he did not capitalise on his good form last season and failed to register big scores. Burns was seen opening the batting with David Warner in Australia's series against Pakistan and New Zealand last year.

He made 97 at the Gabba in Brisbane, his home ground, as part of an opening stand of 222, but managed just one further half-century in seven innings to finish with 256 runs at an average of 32.00. "I feel like I batted pretty well and left a lot of runs out there. As an opening batter you get through the first hour of the first session - they're the times you set yourself up to go on and get a really big score," ESPNCricinfo quoted Burns as saying.

"Unfortunately, I didn't go on and get too many big ones but I felt like I did my role pretty well. The satisfying thing for me was to go back to Queensland once the Test series finished and going on and getting those bigger scores. That confirmed to me I was in a really good spot with my batting," he added. Australia is slated to take on India in a four-match Test series later this year, however, the future of the series hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic

"I look at Australia and India as having two incredibly strong bowling attacks and that's going to be so exciting to watch the teams go at it," Burns said. "As an opening batter, that's why it's so exiting for myself; it's going to be a huge challenge this summer, a big role to play in nullifying the Indian bowlers, especially early in the match, morning of day one with the new ball," he added.

Currently, India is at the top of the World Test Championship standings while Australia is placed at the second spot. Earlier this month, Australia dethroned India from the top of the ICC Test rankings.

India is now placed at the third spot in the Test rankings. (ANI)

