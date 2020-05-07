Left Menu
HI to conduct Special Congress online on May 13

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:54 IST
Hockey India will hold its Special Congress online on May 13 during which the status of Olympic preparations of both the national men's and women's teams, besides resumption of the sport after the COVID-19 pandemic will be up for discussion. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief Narinder Batra will be a special invitee during the Congress, stated a circular from HI.

The Congress, to be held online because of the pandemic, will also discuss the status of this year's Hockey India National Championships. Plans for conducting the state championships and the new domestic structure to come into force from next year will also be a part of the deliberations.

The meeting will also consider the feedback of the IOA survey on resumption of sport in the country amid the COVID-19 scenario. The Congress will also consider and adopt HI CEO's annual report and approve proposed amendments in the HI Constitution.

Officials did not divulge which constitutional changes would be considered during the meeting..

