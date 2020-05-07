Left Menu
COVID-19: Webinars organised to address challenges, opportunities for special athletes

In order to address the challenges and opportunities for the special athletes during the Covid-19 lockdown period, special Olympics Bharat conducted a series of webinars from May 1-6, 2020 in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In order to address the challenges and opportunities for the special athletes during the Covid-19 lockdown period, special Olympics Bharat conducted a series of webinars from May 1-6, 2020 in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India. All six days addressed a different topic presented by experts from specific fields. With an average attendance of over 300 from Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE, USA, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, the webinars proved successful in spreading awareness.

"I would like to thank the Sports Authority of India for supporting this initiative. Going digital through the webinars has connected us with a large audience from all over the world, drawing their attention towards an inclusive perspective and the significant role of sports in achieving it," Satish Pillai, Chairman SO Bharat said in an official statement. "We attempt to continue keeping the athletes, coaches, and everyone engaged and spread awareness about the abilities of people with special needs. The Special Olympics Resources created especially for the current times, along with the phenomenal initiatives of the Govt of India, supporting sports, is motivating us to bring a transformation in our procedures and embrace the change," he added,

The experts drew attention to intellectual disabilities, health challenges, unified sports, inclusion, and resources available for the special athletes, few athlete leaders from different states of India expressed their thoughts on the ongoing crisis. The Special Olympics goal is to create a world where people follow the leadership and voice of Special Olympics athletes toward an inclusive way of life where everyone's gifts are valued. (ANI)

