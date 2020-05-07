Left Menu
Development News Edition

I wasn't unlucky, Dhoni made it count: Parthiv Patel on playing in MSD era

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:35 IST
I wasn't unlucky, Dhoni made it count: Parthiv Patel on playing in MSD era

Out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel does not consider himself unlucky to have played in the same era as Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he knows that the former captain grabbed his opportunities way better than him. Patel led Gujarat to the 2016 Ranji Trophy title. His last Test appearance for India was in 2018, while the last time he played an ODI for the country was way back in 2012.

"I don't see myself as unlucky to be playing in the Dhoni era. I started my career before him, and I had the opportunity to perform before him," the 35-year-old Patel said during an interaction with Fever Network's '100 hours 100 stars'. "Dhoni came in to the team because I did not have a couple of good series and I was dropped. I know people can say it just to gain sympathies that I was born in the wrong era. But I don't believe that," he added. "Whatever Dhoni has achieved was something very, very special and he achieved because he made sure of the opportunities he received. I don't feel unlucky at all," Patel asserted.

Going down memory lane, Patel also recalled how "good friend" Matthew Hayden had threatened to punch him in his face. The incident took place during an ODI series in 2004. "I was carrying drinks in Brisbane, it was the match in which Irfan Pathan got him out. He had already scored a hundred, and it was a crucial stage when Irfan got him out. And I was just passing him by and I did a 'hoo hoo' to him," Patel said.

The gesture did not go down well with the burly Aussie who gave the Indian an earful. "He got so angry at me. He was standing at the Brisbane dressing room which is like a tunnel. He was standing there, and he said 'if you do this again, I will punch your face'. I said 'sorry', I stood around and he went off," Patel said.

The two cricketers became teammates at Chennai Super Kings, four years after that incident. Patel said he also got invited by Hayden at his home in Australia for dinner after the IPL. "Yeah, Hayden wanted to beat me up in Brisbane. But we became good friends after that. We played a lot of cricket together at CSK. We enjoyed each other's company. "Opening the batting was fun with him. We've had good times off the field as well. So we patched up after that Brisbane incident. "...after the IPL finished, I went to Australia with the India Emerging side. Hayden called me home, prepared chicken biryani and dal for me," Patel fondly recollected.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-'The government is failing us': Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis

For Claudia Alejandra, unemployment has become a full-time job.Since losing her position at the makeup counter at the Macys department store in Orlando, Florida, on March 28, Alejandra spends her days trying to secure the unemployment benef...

Court directs Delhi Police to file FIR against 2 women for trying to disrupt communal harmony

A Delhi court has directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against two women for allegedly making insensitive remarks and trying to disrupt communal harmony in Lal Kuan area of the national capital. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoo...

Vizag gas leak: Company would be asked to explain, says AP Industries Minister

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy on Thursday said the state government is airlifting 500 kg of inhibitors as a foolproof safety measure to neutralize the chemical substances in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. The comp...

Germany to apply 'emergency brake' if virus rebounds

Germanys public health agency has cautiously welcomed the emergency brake agreed to by federal and state authorities should coronavirus cases rebound, but warned that the pandemic is far from over. Lars Schaade, deputy head of the Robert Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020