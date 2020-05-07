Left Menu
Indian embassy is in touch with Anand, hoping he gets to return soon from Germany: Wife Aruna

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:31 IST
Wife Aruna and son Akhil are eagerly awaiting a stranded Viswanathan Anand's return from Germany but at the same time they understand that the government might first bring back people with "greater needs". The Chennai ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess and before he could return, the travel restrictions came calling in wake of the pandemic.

The chess legend's wife is however relieved that the Indian embassy is in constant touch with him and he is doing fine. He is presently staying near Frankfurt and has been doing among other things online commentary for the Candidates tournament which was called off mid-way due to the pandemic.

"We are hoping he returns soon. He is doing fine. It is an organised operation. The (Indian) embassy is in touch. There has to be flights first and there are many people with greater needs that need to be brought back first," Aruna Anand told PTI on Thursday. Though son Akhil stays in touch with Anand via video calls, she says there is nothing like having him around.

"Not having his dad around for the time being can't be compensated... He is doing a lot of stuff but we have to be aware that the child is also going through a lot," she added. India has begun rescue operations for the past few weeks for citizens stranded in different parts of the world and with another rescue mission planned in a phased manner from today, the former world champion, who is currently playing in the Online Nations Cup would expect to get back to his homeland.

