Report: Free agent QB Flacco underwent neck surgery

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 02:29 IST
Free agent quarterback Joe Flacco will not be medically cleared until at least late August after undergoing neck surgery, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Flacco had a damaged disc in his neck repaired in April, NFL Network reported, and it could be September before he is cleared to return.

Flacco played eight games with the Denver Broncos in 2019 but was released with a failed physical designation. He was placed on injured reserve due to a herniated cervical disc in his neck. Releasing the 12-year veteran saves the Broncos $10.05 million against the 2020 salary cap.

Flacco, who played his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, might struggle to latch on with a club without team facilities re-opening to clear the way for a complete team physical. Flacco went 2-6 as a starter for Denver, passing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The former Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 171 career games. The Broncos are forging ahead with 23-year-old Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. Former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup after agreeing to a contract on Tuesday.

Lock, a second-round pick in last year's draft, was 4-1 as a starter with 1,020 passing yards, seven TDs and three picks. --Field Level Media

